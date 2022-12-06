Therap Module Simulators provide users with a realistic training experience by allowing them to navigate Therap's most widely used modules through Web and Mobile Simulation systems to enhance User Experience

TORRINGTON, Conn., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for agencies in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services fields, provides users or service providers with a training environment where they will gain hands-on experience of using Therap's various widely used modules by entering data through web based and mobile simulation system. This method of gaining practical skills of using Therap's modules enhances user experiences and allows them to become more familiar with the system providing healthcare professionals the knowledge in documentation and information management for properly caring for the individuals they are serving.

Therap Module Simulators are designed to allow users to navigate the common Therap modules without having to log in to the system. To access the simulators through the web, users need to click on the links of available module simulators, and in case of accessing the simulators through their mobile devices, users can simply scan the Simulator QR Code with their device's camera.

Therap's self-paced online module simulators offer an array of information, including screenshots, GIFs, and scenarios, where users can input or select any data regarding an individual in a demo scenario without having to use the actual modules. These web and mobile simulators are available to users on Therap's Help and Support Site. They offer step by step guidance to make a user more knowledgeable on any specific module. From this webpage, users of various levels can access the simulators of the list of modules which are displayed; and the screenshots and gifs in the simulators are continuously being updated in accordance with new releases to include up-to-date changes in functions of modules, guidelines, and more.

