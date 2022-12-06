Unified Payments Platform, NomuPay, Announces Formation of Global Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NomuPay Group, a fast-growth financial technology company, today announced the formation of its Global Board of Directors. Composed of seasoned industry veterans, the Board includes Finch Capital Managing Partner, Radboud Vlaar; former WorldFirst CEO and current Marqeta SVP and Managing Director, Jeff Parker; and Lisa Shields, the former CEO of Hyperwallet (now a PayPal service), and current CEO of ERP-banking platform, FISPAN. Juan Benitez, the former General Manager of Braintree and previous GoFundMe President, has also joined the Board in an advisory capacity. Each of these Board members brings with them a wealth of payments expertise, including extensive knowledge of acquiring, processing and disbursements.

"I am extremely excited to welcome these four individuals to the NomuPay Board and team," said Peter Burridge, Group CEO. "The vision and expertise that these leaders are capable of providing NomuPay is tremendous; I couldn't have asked for a more talented group to guide the growth of our platform."

A modern end-to-end payment platform purpose-built for expansion into regions of high cross-border and ecommerce growth, NomuPay's Unified Payments (uP) Platform provides omnichannel payments acceptance and payout disbursements through a single API integration. Launched in 2021, NomuPay's uP Platform is focused on simplifying fragmented payment infrastructure throughout Southeast Asia and Turkey, providing European and North American partners with scalable solutions and transparent reporting capabilities.

Radboud Vlaar / Managing Partner, Finch Capital / Board Member, NomuPay

Radboud is the Managing Partner of Finch Capital. Prior to launching the firm, Radboud was a Partner at McKinsey & Company where he was co-lead of Digital Banking globally, as well as a member of the EMEA Banking Leadership. Prior to McKinsey, Radboud worked at TPG; he has also co-founded 3 companies. Radboud has led firm investments in ZOPA, Fixico, Fourthline, Goodlord, NomuPay and BUX, among others. He is currently a Supervisory Board Member at Robeco.

Jeff Parker / SVP and Managing Director Marqeta / Board Member, NomuPay

Jeff is an experienced fintech executive. He is currently SVP and Managing Director of Marqeta. Previously, Jeff was the CEO of WorldFirst, a UK-based cross-border payments platform, which was acquired by Ant Group in 2019. Jeff has served on the global executive team at OFX in the role of Chief Enterprise Officer. Prior to this, he has also held roles at Macquarie, Accenture and JP Morgan. He currently holds an advisory role with Stake, the online share trading platform.

Lisa Shields / CEO FISPAN / Board Member, NomuPay

Lisa is an experienced fintech founder and executive. She is currently the CEO of FISPAN, the market leader in ERP-banking. Previously, Lisa founded and led global payments platform, Hyperwallet, for 15 years, which was acquired by PayPal in 2018. Lisa holds an MS in Engineering from MIT. She is a member of the Canadian FinPay Committee, was named the EY Regional Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2015 and received a Women in Payments Innovation Award in 2016.

Juan Benitez / Former President, GoFundME / Board Observer and Advisor, NomuPay

The former President of GoFundMe, Juan has more than 20+ years of experience in technology, product, and business leadership. Prior to GoFundMe, Juan was General Manager of Braintree, a global payments company that was acquired by PayPal in 2013. Before serving as GM, Juan led product and engineering as Braintree's CTO. Prior to Braintree, he spent nine years in various capacities at Yahoo!, including VP of Engineering in Yahoo!'s Advertising Products Group and VP of Search Advertising. Benitez holds a BS and MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. Juan enjoys advising several companies and serving on the board of the American Red Cross Silicon Valley Chapter.

About NomuPay

The modern end-to-end payment solution, NomuPay's Unified Payment (uP) Platform makes it easy to accept payments and send payouts in Europe and across the expansion markets of Southeast Asia and Turkey through a single integration. Purpose-built to support your international growth efforts, the uP Platform's secure API unlocks a wide range of payment acceptance methods, including card, buy-now-pay-later solutions, instalment payment plans, and local alternative payment methods in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Turkey. Architected to enable payouts based on your organization's unique payment workflows, NomuPay's uP Platform provides payment providers, large enterprises, and sophisticated marketplaces with end-to-end payment visibility and traceability.

Founded in 2021, NomuPay is VC-funded and has a presence in Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Istanbul and Bangkok. The executive team is comprised of industry veterans with previous experience at PayPal, US Bank, Barclays, Ingenico, Evo Payments, and American Express.

