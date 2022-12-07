Rwanda announced as next WTTC Global Summit host

At close of Riyadh event, WTTC releases record breaking figures for Saudi tourism

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the closing session of the World Travel & Tourism Council's ( WTTC ) Global Summit in Riyadh, the Rwandan capital of Kigali, was announced as the host city for 2023, marking the first time the event will visit Africa.

Rwanda, the home of the International Gorilla Conservation Programme, will showcase the power of sustainable tourism to protect biodiversity and create thriving communities.

WTTC closed its largest ever Global Summit today with more than 3,000 delegates attending the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The global tourism body's Global Summit saw speakers such as former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, and actor, filmmaker, and Golden Globe winner, Edward Norton.

The most influential Travel & Tourism event in the calendar, WTTC's record-breaking Global Summit, was attended by more than 85 countries and over 50 ministers.

More than 250 media delegates from around the world attended the event, with many thousands of people around the world watching remotely.

During the event, WTTC and the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched the Environmental & Social Research (ESR).

This groundbreaking new data details the climate footprint of the global Travel & Tourism sector, and in a world-first, the research covers 185 countries across all regions, and will be updated each year with the latest figures.

WTTC also launched its Cities Economic Impact Report (EIR).

Sponsored by Visa, the report shows cities remain the powerhouses of global tourism and will drive the recovery of the sector and economies around the world.

Addressing delegates during her closing speech, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: "Saudi Arabia will be the next major destination for visitors as it invests $800 billion in showcasing the Kingdom to the world.

"From the Red Sea to snow-capped mountains, Saudi is full of surprises.

"We are incredibly excited that Rwanda will host our next Global Summit in 2023. An amazing country famous for its conservation work, Rwanda is building its reputation as a must-see destination."

Under the theme "Travel for a Better Future" the event in Riyadh focused on the value of the sector, not only to the global economy, but to the planet and communities around the world.

