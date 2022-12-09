Tantus Tech wins CMS Skilled Nursing Facility Survey Task Order

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), as part of the C&T Solutions Team, announced today a new task order award under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) Measure and Instrument Development and Support (MIDS) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. Under this five-year task order, Tantus will support the national implementation of the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Setting CoreQ Short Stay Discharge Satisfaction Questionnaire.

The purpose of the SNF Setting CoreQ survey is to measure and improve patient care experience at Skilled Nursing Facilities. As part of the C&T Team, Tantus will be responsible for several aspects of the survey, including recruiting, approving, overseeing, and training survey vendors; data collection, storage, and preparation; website development and maintenance; and providing technical support for the participating Skilled Nursing Facilities.

"We are thrilled to extend our current support of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality to include the implementation of this survey," says Tantus Chief Executive Officer, Buck Keswani. "As a long-time CMS contractor, Tantus is committed to helping vulnerable populations and their loved ones know they are receiving the best possible care."

Tantus is an IT development and management consulting firm providing innovative and reliable support to our federal customers. We bring two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World, Better" by delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cybersecurity.

