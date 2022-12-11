XT.COM Lists MLXC in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MLXC on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the MLXC/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-10 12:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit MLXC for trading at 2022-12-09 12:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for MLXC will open at 2022-12-11 12:00 (UTC)

About MLXC Coin

MLXC (Marvellex Classic) is a coin of the Marvellex Blockchain, a fork of the Ethereum blockchain. MLXC's total supply is 150 billion. Users can use MLXC coins to make purchases on Marvellex blockchain's E-Commerce platform. Holders of MLXC are eligible to get discounts via the Marvellex Grand Store app to purchase various goods on Marvellex Group's e-commerce platform. They can purchase products and services such as fuel, edible products, designer clothes and shoes, branded cosmetics, hotel chains, partner hospitals, pharmacies and more. Holders of MLXC are also eligible to benefit from Marvellex Projects built within the Marvellex Ecosystem.

About Marvellex Ecosystem

Marvellex is an EVM compatible blockchain network with user-friendly and legally compliant features making it a hassle-free platform for new users. Marvellex deploys a unique consensus mechanism called PoSG (Proof of Staked Gold) where the amount staked is backed by gold. Marvellex also involves a trading platform where members can access their own NFT marketplace. Members can trade art, properties, vehicles and more.

Using Marvellex's smart contract features, sellers can run different types of applications such as games, transactions, IT projects and more. Some of Marvellex's top projects include support programs for charity, agriculture, low-cost housing, green energy, youth and more. Marvellex offers its members a virtual sports & event viewing app called the Marvellex Meta App, which enables MLXC holders to watch sporting events, music concerts, art exhibitions and more in VR. Marvellex Wallet is live on the App Store and Google Play Store.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both MLXC and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in MLXC trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://marvellexgroup.eu/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarvellexCoin

Telegram: https://t.me/marvellexOfficial

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM crypto exchange also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

