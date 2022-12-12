InventHelp Inventor Develops Kitchen Gadget for Scrambling Eggs (PBT-207)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient kitchen gadget for scrambling eggs for scrambled eggs, omelets or French toast," said an inventor, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so I invented THE SCAMBLER. My design would save time and effort in the kitchen."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective method of making scrambled eggs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a whisk/fork and bowl. As a result, it ensures that the eggs and other ingredients are scrambled and mixed and it reduces hassles and messes. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp