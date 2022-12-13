InventHelp Inventor Develops Specially Formulated Soap for the Face & Body (SCO-243)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way to cleanse and revitalize the skin," said an inventor, from W. Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the BAKING SODA FACIAL AND BODY BAR. My formula would leave skin feeling non-greasy, soft, and smooth."

The invention provides a specially formulated soap for cleansing the face and body. In doing so, it helps to soften and condition the skin. As a result, it could improve the look, feel, and health of the skin. It also offers a pleasant smell. The invention features a light and non-greasy formula that is easy to use in the shower or sink so it is ideal for the general population, especially individuals with oily skin, dry skin, and combination skin. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

