Knorr® and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Partner with Mario Lopez to Help Improve Community Health and Wellbeing Through Access to Nutritious Food

Knorr® Will Refresh Kitchens Across Boys & Girls Clubs to Provide Families with Spaces to Learn How to Make Nutritious Meals for Under $4 Per Serving

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr® is supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Healthy Habits program for the second year to continue building healthier futures together. As part of this continued collaboration in their shared commitment, Knorr is partnering with three Boys & Girls Clubs locations across the country to refresh their community kitchen and provide families with an inspiring place to create nutritious meals. Knorr will be updating appliances, refreshing cabinets and counters, providing new sinks, and adding a fresh coat of paint to improve the usability of these spaces.

You can find this Knorr® Chicken Tacos recipe and more at Knorr.com. (PRNewswire)

Knorr and Boys & Girls Clubs of America will enlist two-time Emmy-winning television host and Boys & Girls Club alumni, Mario Lopez, to unveil the first kitchen in Burbank, C.A.. At this event, Mario will co-lead a live cooking class alongside a Knorr chef teaching participants how to make delicious and nutritious meals for under $4 per serving, such as the Knorr Chicken Tacos recipe. As Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Alumni Ambassador of Fitness, Mario advocates for youth and their families to be equipped with the essential skills and education for a healthy lifestyle.

"We're thrilled to kick off year two of a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and continue our journey in our shared mission to create healthier futures for the next generation of cooks and families honoring our commitment to making wholesome food accessible to all," said Gina Kiroff, North America Marketing Lead, Knorr. "We are proud to be able to support the Healthy Habits Program and be a part of the work Boys & Girls Clubs of America does to help young people reach their full potential. We look forward to refreshing kitchens in clubs around the country to create more opportunities that provide our communities with the tools they need to thrive."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Healthy Habits program addresses the many ways an individual's health behaviors are influenced by personal beliefs and exposure to positive modeling. The curriculum teaches youth the benefits of eating right and staying physically active, and includes ongoing support and interactive activities that illustrate how to implement good habits in their daily lives. With Boys & Girls Clubs of America's proven health and wellness program and Knorr longstanding leadership and advocacy for accessible nutrition, the partnership aims to positively impact the lives of thousands of families across the country.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with Knorr on our shared goal of making a positive impact in the lives of your youths and their families," said Shanna Warren, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley. "This kitchen refresher not only supports the Boys & Girls Club community but also qualifies us for licensing that allows us to share the space with other non-profit organizations and businesses, further enhancing youth support and well-being through scholarship and more."

Additional kitchen refreshers unveiling are scheduled to take place in 2023 in Newark, NJ., and Independence, MO. Knorr is working with local Boys & Girls Clubs in both cities to understand the biggest areas of need to update key features and turn these kitchens into more functional spaces that communities can benefit from. Unveiling ceremonies in these markets will be followed by a cooking class showcasing Knorr recipes for under $4 per serving. These recipes provide families with relief from recipe fatigue by delivering solutions through creative options that integrate nutrition and affordability to help create good, simple flavorful food that everyone can enjoy.

For more information on the Knorr and Boys & Girls Clubs of America's partnership, visit www.knorr.com/bgca.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Nearly 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

