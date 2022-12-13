SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Provident Bancorp, Inc. - PVBC

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PVBC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Provident and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2022, after the market closed, Provident announced in two filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was delaying the issuance of its financial statements and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, Provident said "it currently estimates that it will report a net loss of approximately $27.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021" and that "[t]he Company is still evaluating the actual level of losses due to the recent decline in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and such losses may exceed this estimate."

On this news, Provident's stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 21.78%, to close at $7.90 per share on November 16, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

