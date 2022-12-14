Clear Title Agency of Arizona Closes $103M Commercial Transaction; Valued in the Top 1% of Multifamily Building Sales in the Phoenix-metro Market

Clear Title Agency of Arizona Closes $103M Commercial Transaction; Valued in the Top 1% of Multifamily Building Sales in the Phoenix-metro Market

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Title Agency of Arizona, a leader in commercial and residential title and escrow services, has closed escrow on a $103M transaction valued in the top 1% of multifamily building sales year-to-date.

Clear Title Agency Commercial Division Located in Phoenix, Arizona. (PRNewswire)

"This opportunity was created by exceptional hard work, building a relationship with the current property owners and demonstrating that Clear Title Agency has the skills and experience to handle all aspects of this transaction," said Clear Title Agency VP of Commercial Division, Scott Pearson.

The $103M transaction included the sale of a newly built 282-unit apartment complex located in Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition to the multifamily units, the property consists of space for commercial tenants on the ground level. The transaction closed on December 2, 2022, and Clear Title Agency Commercial Branch Manager, Dawn Zenobi provided escrow services.

The Phoenix-metro market has seen over 1,200 multifamily transactions close during 2022, but less than 1% of those transactions have a sales price that exceeds $100M.

"Closing transactions valued in the top 1% of the market is a direct result of our team's ability to consistently provide best-in-class title and escrow services," said Clear Title Agency CEO, Bart Patterson. "As more people look for title and escrow services that they can trust to deliver exceptional service, Clear Title has seen tremendous growth. Today, we have numerous locations across the Phoenix-metro market and Northern Arizona serving thousands of commercial and residential customers."

About Clear Title Agency of Arizona

Locally owned and operated, Clear Title Agency of Arizona provides full-service residential and commercial title and escrow services with multiple locations across the Valley and in Flagstaff. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work numerous times and ranks in the top 1% of all First American agents nationally. For more information, visit www.cleartitleaz.com.

Clear Title Agency of Arizona (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Title Agency of Arizona