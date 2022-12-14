InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Barrier System for Homes & Buildings (TLS-259)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a whole-house barrier system to protect a home or commercial building from flooding, hurricanes, social conflict and theft," said an inventor, from Panama City, Fla., "so I invented the Home Protection System. My design enables you to quickly activate the protective system if needed, and it could also increase privacy."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a premise against extreme weather, natural disasters, social conflict, or other unknown hazards. In doing so, it increases safety, security and privacy. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate and monitor so it is ideal for residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-259, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

