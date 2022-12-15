American Osteopathic Association appoints Kathleen Creason as Interim CEO

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA), the professional membership organization for the nation's more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and medical students, is pleased to announce that its Board of Trustees has appointed Kathleen S. Creason, MBA, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Creason will serve in the role while the AOA conducts a nationwide search for a new CEO.

As Interim CEO, Creason will work with the AOA Board of Trustees, affiliated organizations and staff to advance the association's strategic vision and execute its programs. Bringing nearly two decades of leadership experience within the osteopathic profession to the role, she previously served as Executive Director of the American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA) and the Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons of California.

Additionally, Creason served as President of the Association of Osteopathic State Executive Directors and was honored as the 2009 recipient of the Bob E. Jones National Osteopathic Executive Director Award. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from CSU Sacramento and a BA degree in Communication Studies and Public Relations from the State University of New York at Geneseo.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Ms. Creason's extensive experience and expertise step into the Interim CEO role," said AOA President Ernest R. Gelb, DO. "She possesses a deep knowledge of the osteopathic profession and a keen business acumen, both of which will enable her to make a significant impact as our profession continues to grow and evolve into the future."

