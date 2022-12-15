Luna's voice-enabled physical therapy charting system, Auto-Charting®, helps physical therapists save time and reduce burnout

ROCKLIN, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home physical therapy, has found that Auto-Charting®, the only voice-enabled physical therapy charting system available in the market, is helping thousands of physical therapists save significant time and reduce the risk of burnout.

Luna calculated that in 2022, the amount of time Auto-Charting® saved its physical therapists is the equivalent of flying to Mars and back at least two times. With the current shortage in the healthcare workforce across the industry, clinician productivity has never been more paramount.

In a traditional clinic, physical therapists spend 8-10 minutes filling out each chart at the end of a patient session. Auto-Charting® drastically reduces this time, as physical therapists quickly answer targeted questions live over their phone, which takes about three minutes. Luna automatically generates a high-quality patient chart for approval and once signed, Luna instantly pays the therapist for their completed case.

"Voice-enabled technologies like Alexa and Siri make life easier. Auto-Charting is no different," said Ryan Gaffney, Luna CTO and co-founder, and former Uber senior software engineer who co-developed Auto-Charting®. "While the healthcare sector is experiencing widespread labor shortages, Auto-Charting helps physical therapists save a lot of time. Our technology platform enables us to attract more physical therapists than any other provider, especially with the current staffing crisis, and that's why Luna is the fastest-growing physical therapy clinic in the US."

While other healthcare providers are experiencing widespread labor shortages, the number of therapists joining Luna's platform has grown to two per hour. Luna recently hired FOX Rehabilitation's Amber Mauro as the company's Head of Therapist Acquisition to oversee Luna's growth in physical therapists to 5,000+ in 2023.

Luna currently operates across 50 markets in 27 states and has treated 30,000+ patients in their homes. In 2022, Luna became the fastest growing physical therapy clinic nationally with 6,183 percent growth in visits during the four consecutive years since it was founded in 2018. This is higher than any reported growth during the same time frame from any physical therapy clinic group.

Shifting care to the home is radically transforming healthcare. According to a recent McKinsey report , up to $265 billion worth of care services (representing up to 25 percent of the total cost of care) for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are expected to shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025.

