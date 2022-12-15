Technomic releases 2023 foodservice trend predictions for Canada and the broader global market

Technomic has published whitepapers spotlighting forecasted foodservice trends for 2023 beyond the U.S. foodservice industry—one that looks at Canada and another diving into global trends more broadly

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic released its latest Canada foodservice trends forecast, What We Foresee for 2023, sharing predictions for the upcoming year, as well as the 2023 Global Restaurant Trend Forecast, which dives into trends on a global scale. As was the case in the U.S., challenges such as inflation, labor and supply disruptions impacted foodservice across the globe. While the industry looks to recover, we will see varying strategies from country to country that tap into menu innovation, sustainability, technology and more, as methods to counteract pandemic-related hurdles.

"There's certainly no shortage of challenges for the restaurant industry heading into 2023. And yet, given the many obstacles that operators and suppliers continue to face around the world, consumers have remained absolutely resilient in their ongoing patronage of restaurants and their use of foodservice more broadly," says Aaron Jourden, director of international research and insights at Technomic. "There's no reason not to expect this to continue into the year ahead, and the restaurant industry could well be poised to have a banner year."

Canada trend highlights:

Return to traditional menus and ordering from pandemic-popular technologies like QR codes

Frequency-driving loyalty programs become crucial to driving interest among young diners

Menus spotlighting Central and South American cuisines, food preservation methods and nostalgic health cues

Global trend highlights:

2023 to be the year that takeaway steals part of share from delivery

Global street foods will shine, particularly those from Lebanon

Plant-based movement primed for next evolution moving into 2023

Read the latest Canada trend and global trend whitepapers on Technomic's website here: technomic.com/newsroom/2023-ca-global-trends

Contact: Patrick Noone, 312-506-3852, info@technomic.com

About Technomic

Technomic Inc., a Winsight company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com .

About Winsight

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media. To learn more, visit winsightmedia.com.

Technomic Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Technomic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Technomic