Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend; And Updates Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended November 27, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total sales increased 9.4% to $2.49 billion driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 7.3% and sales from 35 net new restaurants

Same-restaurant sales:







Consolidated Darden 7.3 %

Olive Garden 7.6 %

LongHorn Steakhouse 7.3 %

Fine Dining 5.9 %

Other Business 7.1 %







Reported diluted net earnings per share increased 2.7% to $1.52 as compared to last year's reported diluted net earnings per share

The Company repurchased $100 million of its outstanding common stock

"I am pleased with our results this quarter," said Darden President & CEO Rick Cardenas. "All of our brands performed at a high level by remaining focused on our Back-to-Basics Operating Philosophy anchored in food, service and atmosphere. I am proud of the focus and commitment our teams continue to display. Their disciplined approach in executing our strategy is what enables us to succeed, evidenced by the fact that, just last week, we surpassed $10 billion in sales on a trailing 52-week basis for the first time in Darden's history."

Segment Performance

Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Segment profit excludes non-cash real estate related expenses.





Q2 Sales

Q2 Segment Profit ($ in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Consolidated Darden

$2,486.5

$2,272.2







Olive Garden

$1,176.7

$1,077.2

$218.9

$235.1 LongHorn Steakhouse

$600.5

$547.2

$85.6

$83.6 Fine Dining

$202.0

$188.7

$38.9

$39.7 Other Business

$507.3

$459.1

$59.0

$62.3





YTD Sales

YTD Segment Profit ($ in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Consolidated Darden

$4,932.6

$4,578.2







Olive Garden

$2,307.4

$2,167.6

$435.0

$488.4 LongHorn Steakhouse

$1,205.1

$1,114.3

$177.6

$191.1 Fine Dining

$385.4

$357.5

$68.9

$73.2 Other Business

$1,034.7

$938.8

$131.3

$147.1

Average weekly sales by segment compared to fiscal 2020 due to impact of pandemic on fiscal 2022 and 2021:



Q2 Average Weekly Sales

2023 2020 Consolidated Darden $101,092 $88,055 Olive Garden $101,570 $90,871 LongHorn Steakhouse $83,859 $66,867 Fine Dining $172,401 $147,668 Other Business $108,656 $99,653

Dividend Declared

Darden's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.76 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of approximately $100 million. As of the end of the fiscal second quarter, the Company had approximately $811 million remaining under the current $1 billion repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company updated its financial outlook:

Total sales of $10.3 to $10.45 billion

Same-restaurant sales growth of 5% to 6.5%

New restaurant openings of 55 to 60

Total capital spending of $525 to $575 million

Total inflation of approximately 7%

An effective tax rate of approximately 13%

Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.60 to $8.00

Approximately 123 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and slide presentation on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to review its recent financial performance. To listen to the call live, please go to https://app.webinar.net/rZKo5gvwPA3 at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Prior to the call, a slide presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at: www.darden.com . For those who cannot access the Internet, please dial 1-800-225-9448 and provide the conference passcode DARDEN. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this communication regarding our expected earnings performance and all other statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements concerning our future economic performance, are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are first made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. We wish to caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in the statements. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Darden's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports. These risks and uncertainties include: the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business and the global economy, a failure to address cost pressures and a failure to effectively deliver cost management activities, economic factors and their impacts on the restaurant industry and general macroeconomic factors including unemployment, energy prices and interest rates, the inability to hire, train, reward and retain restaurant team members, a failure to develop and recruit effective leaders, labor and insurance costs, health concerns including food-related pandemics or outbreaks of flu or other viruses, food safety and food-borne illness concerns, technology failures including failure to maintain a secure cyber network, compliance with privacy and data protection laws and risks of failures or breaches of our data protection systems, risks relating to public policy changes and federal, state and local regulation of our business, intense competition, changing consumer preferences, an inability or failure to manage the accelerated impact of social media, a failure to execute innovative marketing and guest relationship tactics, climate change, adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, long-term and non-cancelable property leases, failure to execute a business continuity plan following a disaster, shortages or interruptions in the delivery of food and other products and services, failure to drive profitable sales growth, a lack of availability of suitable locations for new restaurants, higher-than-anticipated costs to open, close, relocate or remodel restaurants, risks of doing business with franchisees, licensees and vendors in foreign markets, volatility in the market value of derivatives, volatility leading to the inability to hedge equity compensation market exposure, failure to protect our intellectual property, litigation, unfavorable publicity, disruptions in the financial markets, impairment in the carrying value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in tax laws or unanticipated tax liabilities, failure of our internal controls over financial reporting and other factors and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports filed by Darden with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS



11/27/22 11/28/21 Olive Garden 890 879 LongHorn Steakhouse 553 539 Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen 179 172 Yard House 85 85 The Capital Grille 61 61 Seasons 52 45 44 Bahama Breeze 42 42 Eddie V's 29 27 The Capital Burger 3 3 Darden Continuing Operations 1,887 1,852

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

11/27/2022

11/28/2021

11/27/2022

11/28/2021 Sales $ 2,486.5

$ 2,272.2

$ 4,932.6

$ 4,578.2 Costs and expenses:













Food and beverage 818.3

694.1

1,613.6

1,379.5 Restaurant labor 808.5

744.8

1,602.3

1,480.8 Restaurant expenses 417.0

385.0

820.5

763.1 Marketing expenses 31.1

21.9

61.4

45.8 General and administrative expenses 90.4

91.7

178.7

204.7 Depreciation and amortization 96.8

92.1

192.4

181.1 Impairments and disposal of assets, net (8.8)

—

(13.7)

— Total operating costs and expenses $ 2,253.3

$ 2,029.6

$ 4,455.2

$ 4,055.0 Operating income 233.2

242.6

477.4

523.2 Interest, net 19.8

16.7

39.6

32.3 Earnings before income taxes 213.4

225.9

437.8

490.9 Income tax expense 25.9

32.5

56.7

65.8 Earnings from continuing operations $ 187.5

$ 193.4

$ 381.1

$ 425.1 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.3, $0.0, $0.3 and $0.5, respectively (0.3)

(0.2)

(0.9)

(1.0) Net earnings $ 187.2

$ 193.2

$ 380.2

$ 424.1 Basic net earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.54

$ 1.50

$ 3.11

$ 3.28 Losses from discontinued operations (0.01)

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Net earnings $ 1.53

$ 1.50

$ 3.10

$ 3.27 Diluted net earnings per share:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.52

$ 1.48

$ 3.09

$ 3.24 Losses from discontinued operations —

—

(0.01)

(0.01) Net earnings $ 1.52

$ 1.48

$ 3.08

$ 3.23 Average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 122.1

129.2

122.5

129.8 Diluted 123.1

130.5

123.5

131.1

















DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)



11/27/2022

5/29/2022

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 240.7

$ 420.6 Receivables, net 71.6

72.0 Inventories 296.1

270.6 Prepaid income taxes 115.6

274.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 168.1

141.4 Total current assets $ 892.1

$ 1,179.4 Land, buildings and equipment, net 3,558.7

3,356.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,434.8

3,465.1 Goodwill 1,037.4

1,037.4 Trademarks 806.3

806.3 Other assets 296.0

291.6 Total assets $ 10,025.3

$ 10,135.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 435.3

$ 366.9 Short-term debt 58.0

— Accrued payroll 137.1

181.5 Accrued income taxes 18.9

32.1 Other accrued taxes 68.3

64.5 Unearned revenues 463.8

498.0 Other current liabilities 725.0

704.5 Total current liabilities $ 1,906.4

$ 1,847.5 Long-term debt 885.8

901.0 Deferred income taxes 177.5

201.1 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 3,730.5

3,755.8 Other liabilities 1,304.2

1,232.2 Total liabilities $ 8,004.4

$ 7,937.6 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and surplus $ 2,214.6

$ 2,226.0 Retained earnings (deficit) (199.7)

(25.9) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6.0

(1.9) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,020.9

$ 2,198.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,025.3

$ 10,135.8

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

11/27/2022

11/28/2021 Cash flows—operating activities





Net earnings $ 380.2

$ 424.1 Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.9

1.0 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to cash flows:





Depreciation and amortization 192.4

181.1 Impairments and disposal of assets, net (13.7)

— Stock-based compensation expense 38.4

38.1 Change in current assets and liabilities and other, net 37.4

(162.8) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 635.6

$ 481.5 Cash flows—investing activities





Purchases of land, buildings and equipment (280.3)

(173.3) Proceeds from disposal of land, buildings and equipment 21.1

6.0 Purchases of capitalized software and changes in other assets, net (14.2)

(10.5) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations $ (273.4)

$ (177.8) Cash flows—financing activities





Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 11.7

25.7 Dividends paid (296.5)

(286.1) Repurchases of common stock (299.2)

(452.3) Proceeds from short-term debt, net 58.0

— Principal payments on finance leases (8.8)

(5.6) Payments of debt issuance costs —

(2.7) Other, net (0.1)

— Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations $ (534.9)

$ (721.0) Cash flows—discontinued operations





Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 0.9

0.4 Net cash provided by discontinued operations $ 0.9

$ 0.4







Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (171.8)

(416.9) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 472.1

1,214.7 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 300.3

$ 797.8

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: 11/27/2022

11/28/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 240.7

$ 746.3 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 59.6

51.5 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 300.3

$ 797.8

