Lithic Named Best Card Issuing Platform at the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithic, the leading card issuing platform for developers, was named Best Card Issuing Platform at the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2022. The Embedded Awards celebrate the most innovative players in the embedded finance and Banking-as-a-Service space. The awards marked the end of a year of major growth that saw Lithic increase its processing volume by 5x and launch card programs for top fintech companies including Mercury and Novo .

"Before we started Lithic, launching a card program was a frustrating experience," said Bo Jiang, CEO of Lithic. "The existing players offered limited solutions for developers and required you to sign a lengthy contract before you could interact with their API. We make our APIs accessible and provide a lot of documentation and resources upfront. In just 20 minutes, you can test every component for building a basic card program."

Jiang continued: "Card programs are highly regulated, have significant compliance needs, and require multiple partnerships with banks, card networks and a host of other providers to power even the most basic use cases. We make that process as simple as possible for our customers by providing great technology, documentation, educational resources, and access to our team of industry leading experts."

Over 2022, Lithic expanded its documentation with a range of guides, client libraries, and code samples, and published a library with over 40 resources to make it easier to build and manage card programs with guides covering a range of topics including program management , legal , compliance , fraud , and engineering .

About Lithic

Lithic builds card issuing infrastructure for developers. Software companies use our APIs to move money, build card programs, and issue debit, credit, and prepaid cards to consumers and businesses. We're backed by investors at Stripes, Bessemer Venture Partners, Index Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, AHCV, and Teamworthy Ventures. For more information, visit www.lithic.com.

