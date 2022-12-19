InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for ATVs (JTK-145)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide ATV owners with a much easier and safer means of lifting various heavy items," said an inventor, from Centreville, Miss., "so I invented the EZ- LIFT. My design would be easy to use and it could help to prevent lifting injuries."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to hoist heavy items onto the rear rack of an ATV. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually lift a deer, engine or other heavy object. As a result, it reduces struggles and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of ATVs. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

