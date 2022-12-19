Jackery Embodies the Christmas Spirit of Giving

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is the season for family and warmth – but all that can be lost in an instant when disaster strikes. Jackery, the world leader for innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has been building its reputation as a philanthropic company through its efforts to make life a little bit brighter for unfortunate families in disaster areas around the globe. When grid power goes out, a Jackery portable power unit can literally keep warmth, light and hope alive.

In fact, it was the Christmas season, December 10, 2021, when an unprecedented winter tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage and killing 57 people throughout the region. Rather than gifts and warm homes, the citizens were struggling to survive. Jackery saw this opportunity to help and donated a number of power units that were used for rescue operations, hospitals and communications.

August 2020, in California's Napa Valley - a series of lightning-sparked fires steadily converged into the blaze known as the LNU Complex Fire, which collectively became ranked as the 3rd largest fire disaster in California's history. With electrical infrastructure decimated, Jackery donated many solar generators to keep emergency power available to the brave first responders.

Most recently in the United States, Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida this year and devastated the area leaving thousands of people in the dark. And again, Jackery responded with donations of its rugged and reliable products to help bring back a little piece of regular life. One woman recounted her tragic story. Her husband died immediately after the Hurricane just after being rescued, and after a brief time in a shelter, she returned home, alone and terrified. Looters tried to break into the house. She received a solar generator from Jackery and it changed her life, being able to be safe and also sleep without gasoline exhaust or noise from a typical generator.

The COVID crisis of 2020 was an active time for Jackery, which demonstrated its humanitarian concern by donating significant amount of solar generators and power units to overtaxed hospitals and traveling health professionals. Jackery donated many Jackery portable power stations, brought over a hundred of USB adapters and Apple lightning cables for patients at the Coney Island hospital, and made the same efforts at ground zero of the pandemic, in Wuhan, China, where they provided power units to keep the overwhelmed hospitals functioning.

Jackery's helpful response to disasters has not been limited only to the United States. For example, in September 2021, multiple typhoons hit Okinawa, Japan, causing turmoil and destruction. Jackery recognized the people in need and responded as they often do, with generous donations of their reliable products. Jackery also provided mobile outdoor power support to Okinawa, ensuring that power supply can be adequately guaranteed in the event of disasters in the future.

Separate from immediate disasters, Jackery also recognizes the slower-paced environmental catastrophe unfolding due to global climate change. That's why they have worked with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to plant 10,000 trees.

On thing is certain - while natural disasters are unpreventable and unpredictable, there is one thing that can be counted on - Jackery will continue to be there when tragedy strikes. Jackery wishes everyone a warm and safe Christmas with family and friends.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received 40 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

