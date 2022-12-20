Contingency Capital Holds Final Closing of First Commingled Fund

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contingency Capital, a global asset management business focused on credit-oriented legal assets, has successfully completed the capital raise for its first commingled fund, with over $490 million in new discretionary capital across the fund and related managed accounts. The firm launched in November 2020 and has raised and deployed in excess of $700 million across a series of strategies and transactions. Its investor base includes university endowments, pension funds, family offices and consultants.

Brandon Baer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Contingency Capital, stated: "We are very grateful for the support our business has received from institutional investors in the United States and Europe. Since launch, we have continued to see strong interest from investors seeking diversifying strategies that are generally uncorrelated to the broader equity and fixed income markets. The asset class has evolved considerably in recent years, and our capital raise reflects a growing appetite for legal asset-related investments as well as the increasing institutionalization of the asset class more generally."

Contingency has a multi-strategy approach, focusing on a broad spectrum of legal assets, including loans to law firms, portfolio financing and distressed and special situations investments where the primary driver is related to a legal, tax or regulatory process. The firm combines litigation expertise with a fundamental credit approach, building structured, diversified pools of legal assets to create sustainable, credit-like returns.

About Contingency Capital

Contingency Capital is a global asset management business focused on credit-oriented legal assets. For further information on Contingency Capital please see www.contingencycapital.com.

