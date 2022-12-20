REPUTATION JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

HubSpot customers can now seamlessly access Reputation's sentiment data and analysis for optimizing customer experiences

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , a global leader in reputation experience management, today announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and have been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Reputation (PRNewsfoto/Reputation) (PRNewswire)

"Having Reputation's sentiment data and analysis seamlessly integrated is a game changer for HubSpot customers. As businesses are increasingly focused on providing a frictionless customer experience across all channels and locations, it is becoming paramount that leaders have access to sentiment data for optimizing performance. With Reputation now available in the HubSpot marketplace, even more organizations will have the most robust solution for understanding customer sentiment from acquisition to loyalty," said Brent Nixon, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Reputation.

Reputation's integration gives HubSpot customers easy access to business location sentiment data and gathers actionable insights to improve customer retention, drive new revenue and improve operations efficiency. Customers that use this integration will also be able to use Reputation's proprietary benchmark metric, the Reputation Score, to measure their brand and individual locations against industry standards.

"At The Arbor Company, we've noticed that the higher the Reputation Score, the more digital leads we see, which has gotten our key stakeholders to focus on it. Now having RepScore and other key business location sentiment data within HubSpot, we have everything we need in one place to completely understand the strengths and opportunities for each of our locations throughout the customer journey," said Mary Cate, Marketing Consultant at The Arbor Company.

The Reputation integration with HubSpot will enable business leaders to:

Gain insight into the quality of the social, digital and overall customer experience each individual location provides.

Pinpoint and organize a business' strengths and weaknesses by location or region.

Pair business location sentiment data with other HubSpot reports to understand the impact on website visits, leads, revenue and customer retention.

Eliminate the need to track business location sentiment data on multiple platforms. Easily access location-based customer sentiment data with one-click.

Use robust customer sentiment data to equip marketing and other department leaders with the data they need to create a more welcoming experience for new customers and ensure existing customers return.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements .

Learn more about the integration here .

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, the Reputation Experience Management platform analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reputation