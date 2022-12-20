The Sherr Law Group Saddened to Announce the Passing of Attorney Ronald Sherr

A pillar of the legal community, mentor, and friend

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherr Law Group is deeply saddened to announce that Ronald Sherr, founder of the Sherr Law Group, passed away on Sunday, December 18th. Sherr was a pillar in the Pennsylvania legal community, a dedicated mentor and friend to many, and a beloved father and family member.

Attorney Ronald Sherr passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Ron will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and members of the Philadelphia legal community. (PRNewswire)

Sherr's career in law began quickly after graduating from Temple Law School in 1956 at the age of 28. After relocating his practice to Norristown, PA in Montgomery County, Sherr earned a reputation both as a gifted litigator and as a trustworthy and honorable individual. He regularly shared meals in the Montgomery County Bar Association Dining Room with fellow attorneys, judges, and colleagues, building relationships that lasted his entire lifetime and earned him a treasured reputation in the legal community.

For more than 60 years, Sherr continued his work in the Norristown, PA area, continuing to offer mediation and arbitration services and devoted to his lifelong practice of building and maintaining relationships within the industry. In addition to settling over 3,000 matters and litigating over 1,000 additional cases, Sherr served as Judge pro tem in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, as an Adjunct Professor of Law at the Temple University School of Law, and as a mediator in the United Stated District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Sherr received countless honors, both regionally and nationally, throughout his esteemed career. Equally important to him were the friendships and working relationships he built with his clients, colleagues, opponents, competitors, and judges. These connections serve as a testament to Sherr's integrity, ethics, fairness, and commitment to those around him.

A writer recently had the opportunity to interview Sherr on his life and legacy in the law, which you can read here.

Sherr will be deeply missed by his son -- Managing Partner of Sherr Law Group Anthony R. Sherr -- his surviving family, the Sherr Law Group team past and present, and the entire legal communities of Norristown, Montgomery County, and the State of Pennsylvania.

Contact:

Anthony Sherr

Managing Partner

Sherr Law Group

Direct: 484-591-3001

Email: tsherr@sherrlawgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sherr Law Group