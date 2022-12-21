AYO and Sunrise Win National Sleep Foundation's 2022 SleepTech® Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) named AYO, and Sunrise as winners of the 2022 SleepTech® Award. NSF's SleepTech Award recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology, and is a feature of NSF's ongoing work to encourage and celebrate efforts by which sleep science and insight are rapidly incorporated into accessible health products and services.

National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech Award® recognizes the year's most innovative efforts in advancing sleep technology.

The SleepTech award is given in two categories: Sleep Health and Wellness, which includes products and services consumers can use as part of their daily routine for sleep and health; and Sleep Disorders and Conditions, which includes solutions that seek to improve the patient experience for diagnosis and treatment.

Novalogy's AYO is the winner in the Sleep Health and Wellness category. As described by Novology, AYO is the world's first circadian health wearable that focuses on circadian rhythm and combines chronobiology research and light therapy.

Sunrise, the winner in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category, describes their product as a disposable, diagnostic home-based solution consisting of a single sensor that sits on the patient's chin, a smartphone application, and cloud platform healthcare professionals can use to manage sleep studies that aid physicians in diagnosing sleep disordered breathing, such as sleep apnea. Sunrise is FDA De Novo granted.

"We congratulate Novalogy and Sunrise for winning our 2022 SleepTech Award. Both organizations are incorporating sleep science and insight into developing products that can help consumers and patients get the sleep they need to be healthy," said John Lopos, CEO of NSF.

"We are truly grateful to the National Sleep Foundation for the recognition of our efforts in advancing consumer sleep and health technology, with the goal of better sleep and a healthier life for millions of people around the world – a mission that's close to our heart at Novalogy. After years of development, it's truly gratifying to unveil AYO," said Branislav Nikolic, CEO and Founder, Novalogy Inc.

"We are honored and proud to receive the National Sleep Foundation's 2022 SleepTech Award for our sleep diagnostic aid solution. Sleep apnea remains a largely undiagnosed condition that affects nearly a billion people worldwide, and has a profound impact on health and society. We believe Sunrise technology can play an increasing role in diagnosing the millions who remain undiagnosed," said Laurent Martinot, CEO and co-founder, Sunrise.

The NSF would also like to acknowledge two SleepTech Award finalists in each category: Innogized Technologies, and Adaptive Sound Technologies in the Sleep Health and Wellness Category and Signifier Medical Technologies, and AR Medical Technologies in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category.

For over 30 years, NSF has educated the public about the importance of sleep health to overall health and well-being. NSF has published consensus papers, guidelines, and standards for positive sleep health as well as easy-to-use tools and tips to improve sleep. NSF is committed to making science-based sleep tech more accessible and convenient so anyone and everyone can be their Best Slept Self®.

The National Sleep Foundation has no financial relationship with any of the 2022 SleepTech Award winners. For more information about the National Sleep Foundation, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice.

theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

