Eggland's Best Named "The Official Egg" for America's Test Kitchen and ATK Kids

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all home cooks! Eggland's Best eggs have been named "The Official Egg" for America's Test Kitchen (ATK) and ATK Kids. As an official sponsor of America's Test Kitchen and ATK Kids, Eggland's Best will be the exclusive egg throughout all ATK and ATK Kids content including TV, magazines, books, digital and social media. Now with over 10,000 foolproof test kitchen recipes, equipment, and ingredient reviews, 50,000 at-home recipe testers, and life-changing cooking innovations from over 25 years of test kitchen expertise, ATK's mission continues to be to inspire confidence and creativity in every home kitchen.

"America's Test Kitchen believes that eggs are one of the most versatile foods in our supermarkets, and one of the most cost-effective proteins out there," said Jack Bishop, Chief Creative Officer. "We are excited to team up with Eggland's Best and continue to inspire home cooks across the country."

As the trusted resource in the kitchen, the experts at ATK educate home cooks on the best way to prepare eggs from a perfect scramble to a proper French omelet to an Italian frittata.

"We are honored to be the official egg of America's Test Kitchen," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we are dedicated to providing solutions that make nutrition interesting and fun, while also giving consumers the highest-quality and best tasting eggs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s, and ten times more Vitamin E.

"Eggs are an extremely versatile and nutritious ingredient that should be a staple in any kitchen," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "Having nutritious, high-quality products like Eggland's Best eggs on hand for snacks or meals can make it easier for families to choose better-for-you options. And this partnership with ATK will also help inspire home cooks to get creative in the kitchen!"

The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Millions watch our two shows on public television, read our two flagship magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), and rely on our books, websites, videos, podcasts, and educational products for children. America's Test Kitchen is in a state-of-the-art Boston facility with 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchen and studio space. More than 50 test cooks exhaustively test recipes until we arrive at the best version. A panel of 60,000 highly engaged volunteer home cooks provides detailed feedback on our recipes so we know they work every time. We also rate cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks select the best-quality products. The America's Test Kitchen television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. America's Test Kitchen Kids launched in 2018 and offers books, subscription boxes, and a website to educate the next generation of home cooks. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

About America's Test Kitchen Kids

Created by America's most trusted cooking brand, America's Test Kitchen Kids is building a new generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters by providing families with fun, delicious, and educational resources for cooking together. Working at the intersection of food, STEAM, and fun, America's Test Kitchen Kids believes in the power of hands-on learning. Learn more about America's Test Kitchen Kids at www.americastestkitchen.com/kids.

