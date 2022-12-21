ePlus Receives Nutanix Global Reseller of the Year, Americas Reseller of the Year, and Americas Partner Systems Engineer of the Year Awards

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) announced today that it has received Nutanix's 2022 Global Reseller of the Year, Americas Reseller of the Year, and Americas Partner Systems Engineer of the Year Awards.

Nutanix presented ePlus with these awards in recognition of its deep understanding of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, as well as its significant efforts and ability to help customers across almost every vertical industry simplify and modernize their infrastructures. ePlus acts as a trusted advisor to its customers, taking an approach that helps them fully understand how to utilize and derive enhanced value from the Nutanix platform, including hosting monthly boot camps to convey its features and to help them navigate prudent next steps to best leverage their investment.

"We're thrilled to recognize ePlus with these 2022 Nutanix Partner Awards for their continued commitment to making customers successful using Nutanix solutions," said Dave Gwyn, senior vice president of global customer success and channels. "Experience is incredibly valuable in helping customers evolve to hybrid multicloud solutions, and it means a lot to Nutanix to have a partner like ePlus consistently delivering outstanding results."

"We have a high level of technical aptitude on the Nutanix Cloud Platform along with a truly customer-centric approach that helps them understand what the technology can do for them now and in the future," said Ken Farber, president of software, partners, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "Our value comes not just from the strategy and implementation, but from our ability to be champions of the platform, sharing our knowledge and expertise throughout the journey to help educate our customers along the way. We're thankful to Nutanix for this incredible acknowledgment of our efforts and for their continued support and partnership to help our customers achieve more."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a full set of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success in the business, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with offices in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

