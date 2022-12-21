LOCHNER ACQUIRES KOA FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES GROWTH IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a national leader in transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, is expanding its geographic market presence in Southern California with the acquisition of KOA Corporation (KOA).

Established in 1987, KOA provides transportation engineering, mobility planning, and construction management services for public agencies and private sector clients. The 100+-person firm has offices in Monterey Park, Orange, Ontario, San Diego, and Culver City, California.

"We warmly welcome our new colleagues from KOA," said Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl. "As a strategic partner, KOA provides a solid base for expanding our business in California's strong transportation market. With promising funding trends and KOA's long-term client relationships, we anticipate a significant increase in our pipeline of work in this growing megaregion."

KOA President and CEO Min Zhou added, "I challenged myself and my team to think out of the box relative to future growth plans with a focus on pursuing large-scale projects; strengthening our transportation disciplines; investing in technology and innovation practices; and expanding career opportunities for our diverse workforce. Becoming part of the Lochner organization will help KOA to advance these mutual growth objectives, while leveraging the talent, client reach, and operational efficiencies of the combined companies."

Sharing Lochner's mission of improving the lives of people and their communities, KOA's mission is to create a safe, accessible, sustainable transportation environment that embodies diversity, equity, and inclusion for future generations.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and right-of-way services for surface transportation, rail, transit, and aviation clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.125 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

About KOA

Founded in 1987, KOA is a leading professional services provider in transportation engineering, mobility planning, and construction management for public agencies and private sector clients. The company provides professional consulting services for some of California's largest public-works and planning projects, across all modes of transportation.

