SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 7, 2023 - (NASDAQ: SGLY)

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Singularity Future Technology Ltd..

CLASS PERIOD: February 12, 2021 to November 17, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had misrepresented the true educational background of its former CEO, Yang Jie; 2) Yang Jie had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, had committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, China Commercial Credit ("CCC"), which failed after reporting massive losses; (3) there existed material related party transactions with SOS Information Technology New York Inc. (where Jie's wife was Vice President) and Rich Trading, whose CEO was defendant Lei Nie, the husband of Singularity CFO Tuo Pan; (4) Singularity director John Levy had been a director at CCC from January 2013 through December 2016 as CCC failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls, and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and was ultimately subject to a United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (6) as a result, the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

DEADLINE: February 7, 2023

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SGLY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 7, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

