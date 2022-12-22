2022's Most Popular Ebooks and Audiobooks from Public Libraries

Data from leading digital platform OverDrive reveals top titles amid growing demand for library lending

CLEVELAND, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and creator of the award-winning Libby reading app , released year-end lists of 2022's most popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines borrowed from libraries around the world.

OverDrive empowers 22,000 libraries in 45 countries, with millions of readers conveniently accessing popular reading materials every day in the Libby app. As a result, digital circulation in public libraries continues to grow each year. Since public libraries launched the service nearly two decades ago, readers have borrowed over three billion digital books from libraries in the OverDrive network.

Most popular ebooks borrowed from the OverDrive global network in 2022:

Most popular audiobooks borrowed from the OverDrive global network in 2022:

Top digital books borrowed from the OverDrive global network in 2022 by genre:

Most popular magazines borrowed from the OverDrive global network in 2022:

Us Weekly The New Yorker HELLO! magazine Woman's World New Scientist

About OverDrive



OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 88,000 libraries and schools in 109 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video and other content. OverDrive's commitment to empower every library and school includes expanding access for all, tireless industry advocacy and consistently innovating. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy , the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net , which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

