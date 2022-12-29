Neogen® to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT: Bill Waelke, Investor Relations

517.372.9200, BWaelke@Neogen.com

