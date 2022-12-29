DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement from Aventiv Technologies on the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022.

"We support the legislation and believe it is long overdue for our industry to stop fighting with reform-minded legislators and regulators. Instead, we have adopted a more collaborative approach that balances the needs of the incarcerated individuals and their families who use and pay for our services, and the corrections agencies that contract for them.

"In stark contrast with many other providers of inmate communications services, we are aligned with Congress and the FCC on a shared vision of affordability, accessibility and thoughtful regulation that ensures incarcerated individuals benefit from technology that makes rehabilitative justice a reality.

"To that end we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to eliminate digital deserts in correctional facilities. Our company, with the full engagement of our ownership, has made dramatic changes to our business and advocated for a reform agenda across the country. We have renegotiated hundreds of contracts, provided no-commission options to government customers where desired, helped preserve public safety, and modernize our offerings even as we have reduced the average cost of our calls.

"We will continue to work with regulators to take a data-driven approach that delivers technology solutions that are affordable and accessible to consumers. Regulation needs to help drive capital and resources into prisons so people are given the tools to have better outcomes, as it takes investment of capital to bridge the digital divide in prisons.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with regulators and legislators to advance that outcome in the rule-making process. Working collaboratively with the FCC, we can take another step forward now, and we should."

About Aventiv Technologies: Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

