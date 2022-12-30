Beau Mersereau Named Global Chief Technology Officer at Toppan Merrill

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Merrill , a subsidiary of Toppan Leefung Pte. Ltd . and part of Toppan Inc. , the world's financial printing and communication solutions leader, announced the appointment of Beau Mersereau as global chief technology officer. In his new role, Mersereau is responsible for driving technology vision and direction, as well as overseeing the development and implementation of innovative technology solutions. He will work closely with teams across the organization to ensure Toppan Merrill technology infrastructure is aligned with business goals and objectives. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry to the company, with a strong background in software development and IT strategy.

"I'm excited to join Toppan Merrill as CTO and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said Mersereau. "I look forward to continuing to drive our success by advancing our technology strategy in support of our customers."

"Beau's understanding of our customers' needs and pain points, and how technology serves to support their full work process is a key asset to our organization," said JoAnn Kern, president, Toppan Merrill. "We are excited he has joined Toppan Merrill to lead the development of state-of-the-art technology that transforms the process of creating compliant communications across all of our market segments."

Prior to joining Toppan Merrill, Mersereau served as the chief technology solutions officer at Fish & Richardson, a global law firm. As a recognized FinTech leader, he has held many positions within the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), including serving most recently on the ILTA Global 100 Advisory Board. He is recognized as an ILTA Professional of the Year.

About Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill, a leader in financial printing and communication solutions, is part of Toppan Inc., a diversified global leader in solutions for printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation, headquartered in Tokyo, with approximately US$14 billion in annual sales. Toppan Merrill has been a pioneer and trusted partner to the financial, legal and corporate communities for five decades, providing secure, innovative solutions to complex content and communications requirements. Through proactive partnerships, unparalleled expertise, continuous innovation and unmatched service, Toppan Merrill delivers a hassle-free experience for mission-critical content for capital markets transactions, financial reporting and regulatory disclosure filings, and marketing and communications solutions for regulated and non-regulated industries.

With global expertise in major capital markets, Toppan Merrill delivers unmatched service around the world.

