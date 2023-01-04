WowWee Launches MINTiD Dog-E, The One In A Million Robot Dog, at CES 2023

The award-winning creator of tech toys for kids-of-all-ages is once again revolutionizing the industry with a robot dog "MINTiD" just for you!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog-E was launched at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) by WowWee ® — a global innovator of robotic toys and consumer entertainment products. Dog-E is a groundbreaking robot dog that is unique to every owner as a result of over a million possible combinations of colorful lights, sounds, and personality traits.

Dog-E is a smart, app-connected robot dog with life-like movements, audio sensors to hear sounds, touch sensors on its head, nose and sides of its body, and a POV (persistence of vision) tail that displays icons and messages to communicate. As soon as you turn on Dog-E, your all-white pup comes to life through the minting process, which reveals its unique colors and characteristics. The minting process can begin by petting its head, touching its nose, or playing with it, among a long list of other interactions.

"We are excited to announce the launch of MINTiD Dog-E, as we combine cool, cutting-edge tech with social relevance, revolutionizing the toy category for robots once again," said Sydney Wiseman, VP of Brand Development & Creative Strategy at WowWee. "With Dog-E, we are reimagining robot dogs, thinking about the joy that a kid — or kidult!, will feel when one is 'MINTiD' just for them!"

We all love when something is made uniquely for us — something we can truly call our own. The Dog-E companion app allows multiple members of a family to mint and save their own individual profiles in a single Dog-E. Each member of the family can have a Dog-E profile with its own unique look and personality, which they can seamlessly switch between each person using the app. With so many personalities available, some Dog-Es will love resting time, while others might always be hungry; some will be cute and shy, while others might be feisty and playful!

By using the app, you can train your Dog-E to learn your name, program movements based on how you want to play and interact with it, and teach it your favorite tricks like giving kisses, singing, and responding to claps. Your Dog-E can "talk with its tail" by displaying emotes, icons, and messages. Dog-E will let you know when it's hungry, wants love, and when it wants to play — each in unique ways, depending on the personality you have 'MINTiD'.

Dog-E is available now for pre-order at https://dog-e.com Pre-order customers will receive a bonus accessory pack of 4 collars in a variety of colors exclusively for your Dog-E.

Available at retailers and online in the US and Canada fall 2023 MSRP $79.99 $99.99CAD

WowWee will be showcasing Dog-E during CES 2023 at Pepcom (January 4) and ShowStoppers (January 5).

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings® - the first-ever line of animatronic collectable toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Additional accolades include Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and the Outdoor Toy of the Year award in 2022 for Twister®Splash. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit https://www.wowwee.com .

