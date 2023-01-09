InventHelp Inventors Develop New Guard for Pool Skimmers (ASP-214)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a protective device to prevent chlorine dispensers and pool toys from being drawn into the skimmer basket and blocking it," said one of two inventors, from New Braunfels, Texas, "so we invented the SKIMMER GUARD. Our design would still allow leaves and other such debris to be pulled into the skimmer basket for proper cleaning of the water."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective barrier for a pool's skimmer. In doing so, it prevents the skimmer from being blocked and clogged. As a result, it ensures proper water circulation and filtration and it helps keep the water clean and free of debris. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use, with no tools required, so it is ideal for the owners of pools. Additionally, a prototype is available.

