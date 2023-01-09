MySize to Exhibit at National Retail Federation 2023 in New York City

January 15th-17th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, announced today it will exhibit its suite of products including FirstLook Smart Mirror and its digital sizing solutions, MySizeID and Naiz Fit, at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) "NRF 2023 Retail's Big Show" which takes place January 14 through 17 at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City.

Visit MySize at NRF 2023 @Booth # 4257 (PRNewsfoto/My Size Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Seen by many in the industry as retail's most important event, NRF 2023's enormous Expo features the latest retail solutions, plus an Innovation Lab and Startup Zone featuring breakthrough technology, Retail's Big Show will introduce attendees to the ideas, people, and partners to get on the fast track to success.

MySize's Founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon, Chief Commercial Officer, Javier Brandwain, and Co-Founder of Naiz Fit, Borja Cembrero Saralegui, will be exhibiting at booth #4257 co-hosted by GK Software.

"This year's NRF show will focus on topics including how innovation can solve issues of sustainability and increase business efficiency. MySize's suite of AI-driven sizing solutions is gaining considerable traction among apparel retailers worldwide for exactly these same reasons—we are improving brands' environmental sustainability while also reducing the cost of size-related returns," stated MySize Founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for the MySizeID solution for your online store and here for the Naiz Fiz solution.

To learn more about MySize and for additional information, please visit: our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the acquisition, expected revenues, and the expected closing of the acquisition. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Or Kles, CFO

ir@mysizeid.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979595/MySize.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE My Size Inc.