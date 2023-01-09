SuperCom to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced that President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi will present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on January 18-19, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 09:15 AM ET on January 19 and can be accessed live via this link. SuperCom will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, January 18 and 19, 2023. Investors who would like to register for the presentation or one-on-ones, please register at the following link www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client. The presentation will also be posted on SuperCom's website www.supercom.com.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website, www.supercom.com .

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

