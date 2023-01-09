, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction & Mental Health disorders are an ever growing problem in Military & Veteran communities. VeteranRehab.org is proactively helping veterans identify residential & outpatient treatment options in the interest of helping to improve their quality of life.

VeteranRehab.org launches website to provide increased access to veteran addiction resources.

Many veterans deal with unique behavioral health issues related to their time spent serving in the military. An estimated one in every ten to fifteen veterans suffers from a substance use disorder or addiction. Veterans who have PTSD tend to binge drink regularly. VeteranRehab.org was created to provide resources specific to those needs.

Veterans face many risks and challenges that can lead to mental health issues, substance use disorders, or both, and getting help is not always easy. The main reason there is a lack of adequate help for veterans is the stigma of mental health and addiction problems. They don't want to talk about these issues because they don't want to be judged. At VeteranRehab.org, our goal is to change the way society views these problems, especially for our Veterans.



The newly launched website features detailed addiction treatment and mental health treatment information, as well as state specific resources to help veterans find a VA Hospital, Outpatient Clinic, or private veteran rehab center near them.



VeteranRehab.org also offers a free 24/7 support helpline for all active military, veterans, and family members to call to assist with intervention planning, treatment options & education, and finding resources in their area.

View original content:

SOURCE VeteranRehab.org