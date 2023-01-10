AAF's Most Promising Multicultural Students Named for 2023

Jan. 10, 2023

Advertising leaders select 50 of the nation's highest achieving diverse seniors to participate in one of the industry's premier DE&I programs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) hosted leading industry professionals to select the 2023 class of  Most Promising Multicultural Students.  Approaching its 26th year, the Most Promising program is one of the organization's premier initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the advertising industry.

Source: American Advertising Federation (PRNewsfoto/American Advertising Federation)
The 2023 Most Promising inductees continue to raise the bar

Students will participate in a four-day industry immersion program in New York that will include professional development and personal branding workshops, the Building Bridges for Our Future Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, and Recruiter's Expo.  The Most Promising program gives advertising, media, communications, and tech companies the opportunity to tap into high-achieving talent of 50 diverse college students from across the country.

"The 2023 Most Promising inductees continue to raise the bar," said Ayanna Jackson, the AAF's EVP, Mosaic Center.  "They are eager to enter our industry with a boldness and eagerness to affect change.  We must develop spaces and opportunities that will allow them to create an industry that's never been."

Each year, students of racial or ethnic diversity from the AAF's 140+ college chapters apply to the program.  This year's judging panel included representatives from Ally Financial, Nissan Motor Corporation, Captura Group, Cummings Creative Group, Hearts & Science, Lake-Sumter State College, Promedica, Publicis Health, RPA, and The Trade Desk.

Leading agencies and companies, including 72andSunny, BBDO, Dentsu, Meta, FCB, IPG, McCann, Omnicom Group, UM Worldwide, The Trade Desk, Wieden+Kennedy and others, have been long-standing Most Promising supporters and consider the program a valuable resource in recruiting diverse, entry-level talent.

"The AAF is very proud to introduce our Most Promising Multicultural Students Class of 2023.  This amazing group of students have met all criteria and vetting processes by an outstanding experienced and respected Council of Judges," said Steve Pacheco, CEO of the AAF.  "Now, more than ever, the need to connect young talent to the advertising industry is a top priority for everyone.  The fact that the AAF can develop such a diverse group representing the best from across North America is consistent with our mission to develop the Next Generation of Advertising leaders."

This year's incredible class has an average GPA of 3.7 and represents 28 schools and 18 states across the country, including California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, New York and Texas.

2023 Most Promising Multicultural Students Class

Lesly Abarca-Valladares

South Dakota State University

Steven Howard Jr

Ithaca College

Brianna Aguilar

Brigham Young University

Trinity Hunter

The University of Alabama

Deandre Allen

St. Bonaventure University

Fatuma Jama

University of Minnesota

Isaiah Braithwaite

Roger Williams University

Rohini Khamamkar

Arizona State University

Ariana Britto

University of Florida

Sharanya Kumar

San Jose State University

Juan Camargo Quintero

University of Illinois

Carmen Larios

University of Illinois

Pricila Carmona

Olivet Nazarene University

Star Lawson

The Pennsylvania State University

Destiny Carter-Wleh

University of Minnesota

Linda Le

University of Houston

Isabella Castro

Lindenwood University

Kassandra Leyva

University of Illinois

Emma Chan

Pennsylvania State University

Marvin Lim

University of Oregon

Victoria Chan

Texas A&M University

Bri Lucero

Brigham Young University

Chenai Christian

The Pennsylvania State University

Beamlak Lulseged

University of Minnesota

Jacqueline Cimino

University of San Francisco

Carlos Luna

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Li de Jong

Ithaca College

Christopher Mercado

Brigham Young University

Jessi Delfino

The University of Texas

Sushree Samikhya Mohanty

University of Memphis

Amari Edwards

University of South Carolina

Evanna Momtaj

University of Missouri

Megan Fabriquer

University of San Francisco

Blake Morrow

University of Illinois

Erica Fierro

Texas State University

Hanya Noussier

Florida State University

Amari Foster

University of Missouri

Sara Omar

University of Minnesota

Julie Garcia

University of Illinois

Jenna Ramon

Texas State University

Elizabeth Gordon

University of Minnesota

Brianna Roach

Arizona State University

Asia Griffin

University of Illinois

Marvin Sosa

University of Illinois

Rafael Guedes Bonacin

Kent State University

John Starkweather

Brigham Young University

June Hernandez

The University of Texas

Jyonosuke Tanaka

Newhouse School of Public Communications

Carmelli Hess

University of Oregon

Luckett Vanguard

University of Minnesota

ABOUT AAF

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising."  Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 150+ local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and more than 140 college chapters with 4,000 student members.  The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and AdCamp for high school students. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn (https://aaf.org).

