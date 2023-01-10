Cardiff Oncology to Present at B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference, which is taking place virtually from January 18 – 19, 2023.

Details of the fireside chat can be found below.

B. Riley Securities' 3rd Annual Oncology Conference

Date: January 18, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET Registration Link: Here

Those interested in viewing a live webcast of the fireside chat may register using the link above to gain access through the conference portal. A replay of the fireside chat will be available at the same location and archived for one year.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

