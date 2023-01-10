Fuse Releases JADC2 White Paper Examining Joint-Force Battlespace Communications

Engineering and design firm explores warfighter-focused challenges and innovations of tactical edge networking and communications

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced the release of its white paper, JADC2: Tactical Edge Networking to Win in Great Power Competition, which outlines communications challenges facing the U.S. military at the tactical edge. It also highlights promising initiatives and innovative technologies designed to ensure that joint-force warfighters will be able to securely communicate with each other and with command centers, without having to consider interoperability limitations.

"U.S. and allied defense forces are facing an increasingly dynamic landscape across the globe. The race is on to ensure reliable, secure warfighter communications despite our adversaries' interference," said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse Integration. "We're eager to share this white paper, which starts and ends by placing the warfighter at the center of communication advancements – and the initiatives underway to support them in delaying, degrading or denying adversary aggression in the battlespace."

In a great power competition, the United States, China and Russia are competing to shape security norms, trade and technologies around the world. The Fuse white paper emphasizes that battles will not be won with "the most advanced technology or the biggest bombs." Instead, "the key to tactical edge missions and victories in the modern era is information dominance that enables decisive action."

In addition to designing products that deliver tactical edge communications, Fuse is actively demonstrating and delivering its tactical edge networking capability to defense clients. In October, Fuse successfully conducted another live-flight demonstration at the Office of Naval Research's Technical Concept Experiment, which replicated expeditionary operations in a contested littoral environment. Fuse next moves on to no less than three separate flight events within the first half of this year.

About Fuse Integration

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company's virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C.

