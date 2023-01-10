JEFF KISER JOINS CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP AS DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF EB-5 INVESTOR RELATIONS

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that Jeff Kiser has joined the firm as Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations.

"We were very impressed with Jeff's industry knowledge, extensive network, and proven success in EB-5 fundraising and investor relations" says Heather Jones, Chief Operating Officer for Civitas. "Few in this business understand the evolving needs of EB-5 investors like Jeff."

"I'm excited to build on the recent success at Civitas," Kiser says. "The firm has an impeccable reputation. It's known for delivering on its promises, and as such Civitas is respected throughout the EB-5 industry. It's a story I can't wait to tell."

Jeff Kiser joins Civitas after more spending over a decade specializing in EB-5 fundraising and investor relations. In the aggregate, he has helped raise over $1 billion in EB-5 capital across a range of projects.

Kiser has worked closely with hundreds of families and individuals looking to pursue U.S. residency through EB-5 investment. Kiser's clients have originated from all over the globe, including Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Kiser has particularly deep experience building relationship with investors and intermediaries in China and Taiwan.

"Jeff's background and experience are perfect for Civitas as we continue to expand our EB-5 platform in the wake of the passage last year of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act," says Daniel J. Healy, Chief Executive Officer at Civitas. "As important, his track record proves that his values align closely with Civitas's. I am very much looking forward to working with him."

Prior to his EB-5 work, Kiser worked for the U.S. Department of State and the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, China.

Kiser holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Ohio University and a master's degree in Politics from East China Normal University.

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager, founded in 2009, offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

