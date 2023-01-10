Kristen Thomasino, Fintech Data Scientist, launches 22 publications in 8 months, shares Insights on Health Data Science, Economic Development Opportunities, Vocational Rehabilitation, Pain Management, Mobility, Muscle Spasms, and Brain Fog

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I, Kristen Thomasino faced debilitating diagnoses, specifically fibromyalgia, along with its accompanying brain fog, muscle spasms, later full-body muscular weakness, and autoimmune disease markers. Instead of letting the condition define my life or limit my potential, I chose another path. Through persistence and self-dedication in physical therapy, I was able to create a collection of twenty-two publications – what would have seemed impossible at one point has become reality!

'KT's Casebooks, The Science Journal,' by Data Scientist, Humanitarian, Social Good Warrior, 22x Author Kristen Thomasino. About overcoming severe Fibromyalgia & Brain Fog, (PRNewswire)

Let us embrace an empowering outlook of self-love and challenge ourselves to become Data Scientists...

After journeying through multiple health challenges, I have now manifested my teaching collection into the world including, 'KT's Casebooks, The Science Journal,' and 'Discipline, Rigor & Accountability.' These works detail an inspiring array of wisdom that can be applied to a variety of issues such as neurological problems, brain fog, migraines, and much more - along with meditative photography offering guidance on regaining strength in times of distress. My mission is to not only provide support for those navigating similar struggles but also remind us to nurture our minds & bodies throughout life's various changes!

With twenty-two books and counting, my twenty-first book 'KT's Casebooks: The Science Journal', serves as inspiration for my upcoming project 'The Social Good Experiment' (www.socialgoodexperiment.com). I hope to encourage individuals all over the world to realize their full potential while living with health and well-being in mind - championing an economy that puts its people first! In the journal itself, readers get to gain insight into how I overcame physical obstacles through fitness training, martial arts, and nutrition, using one's own behavior patterns as stepping stones towards recovery.

Let us embrace an empowering outlook of self-love and challenge ourselves to become Data Scientists that can create solutions for our lives. By taking a project management perspective, I was able to approach my case in a more organized manner with data science tools at hand--resulting in improved quality of life while minimizing suffering! My story is living proof that success comes when you are driven by passion and continuously strive toward your goal without fear or hesitation. Become a social good warrior too and share concepts that elevate humanity.

Get your copy of KT's Casebook, The Science Journal available on Amazon.

More information or interviews please contact operations@thomasinomedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thomasino Media LLC