New Oatmeal Dream Pie Release Gives Ben & Jerry's Oatmeal Cookie Fans Reason to Celebrate

Non-Dairy Flavor Features Partake's Gluten-Free Cookies

BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Jerry's fans who have long lamented the loss of Oatmeal Cookie Chunk have a new reason in the new year to celebrate as the Vermont-based dessert dream maker has unveiled its newest flavor: Oatmeal Dream Pie. The concoction is an Oatmeal Crème Pie Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies - by Partake, the allergy-friendly food company - and Marshmallow Swirls. The certified vegan dessert is shipping now to appear on shelves across the country.

Ben & Jerry's unveils its first flavor of 2023 and it's a dream come true! Oatmeal Dream Pie is appearing on shelves now bringing nostalgic nom noms to ice cream fans near and far! The gluten free, non-dairy and vegan certified flavor has all the chunks and swirls Ben & Jerry's fans love. (PRNewswire)

"The chance to work with Ben & Jerry's is an Oatmeal Dream come true," said Denise Woodard , the Founder and CEO of Partake.

"Foodie fans can rejoice this new version of our nostalgic offering," said Flavor Guru, Chris Rivard, who helped to shepherd the project with Partake. "We're thrilled to partner with high-end suppliers who provide the incredible chunks and swirls fans expect from Ben & Jerry's, and this flavor truly delivers," added Rivard.

Ben & Jerry's underlined the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses like Partake as part of its ongoing work to address racial justice in the U.S.

"The chance to work with Ben & Jerry's is an Oatmeal Dream come true," said Denise Woodard, the Founder and CEO of Partake. "As fellow champions of inclusivity and good food doing good, Ben & Jerry's has long been on at the top of our list to partner. We are thrilled to join them in freezers across America by providing our one-of-a-kind oatmeal cookies," added Woodard.

The flavor is a full-time addition to Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy offerings and will be featured across the United States in pints at an MSRP of $5.99 to $6.49.

To learn more about the gluten free, certified vegan Oatmeal Dream Pie, click here .

About Partake Foods

Created in 2016 by Founder and CEO Denise Woodard, when her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, Partake is a Certified B Corp that works to provide everyone the ability to partake and share in life's joys—big and small. The Black-owned, women-led company offers delicious, allergy-friendly cookies, baking mixes and pancake & waffle mixes that are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and free of the top 9 allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish). The products are made with better-for-you ingredients and offer a variety of new and nostalgic flavors that those with and without dietary restrictions can enjoy. With radical inclusivity at its core, Partake partners with non-profit organizations actively pursuing an end to food insecurity and creates career opportunities for HBCU students with their Black Futures in Food & Beverage Fellowship program. In 2022, Partake was named #45 on the Inc 5000 list. Find Partake in 9,000 stores across the US. For more information, please visit: partakefoods.com or follow @PartakeFoods on Instagram.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $3.7MM in 2021 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

Ben & Jerry's unveils its first flavor of 2023 and it's a dream come true! Oatmeal Dream Pie is appearing on shelves now bringing nostalgic nom noms to ice cream fans near and far! The gluten free, non-dairy and vegan certified flavor has all the chunks and swirls Ben & Jerry's fans love. (PRNewswire)

Ben & Jerry's unveils its first flavor of 2023 and it's a dream come true! Oatmeal Dream Pie is appearing on shelves now bringing nostalgic nom noms to ice cream fans near and far! The gluten free, non-dairy and vegan certified flavor has all the chunks and swirls Ben & Jerry's fans love. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEN & JERRY'S