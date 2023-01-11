"The 13th Spring Festival Book Exposition" Conducted During the Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the Chinese New Year 2023, the 13th Spring Festival Book Exposition organized by CHINA NATIONAL PUBLISHTIONS IMPORT&EXPORT(GROUP) CO.,LTD. has already launched in 25 countries and regions including the United States, Canada, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, etc. The event provides overseas Chinese and foreign readers with the latest Chinese books in a wide range of categories.

The exposition has been actively participated by 36 renowned domestic publishing houses such as the People's Publishing House, the Central Party Literature Press, the Foreign Languages Press, the China Science and Technology Press, the Peking University Press, etc., which greatly broadened the content scope and variety of books.

For the past few years, Chinese-themed publications became the focus of attention. As new themes of "going global" continued to emerge, particularly books that reflect the development of contemporary China and those that tell Chinese stories have attracted more and more attention from foreign readers and overseas Chinese readers. As the worldwide popularity of the Chinese language grew, language textbooks have been well-received by Chinese language bookstores in all participating countries, which provided great convenience for foreign Chinese learners and children of overseas Chinese.

Furthermore, this year's exposition also includes traditional Chinese cultural activities such as making dumplings, Peking Opera flipping cards, pitch-pot, etc. to enrich the diversity of activities and create a joyous atmosphere for the Chinese New Year. The CNPIEC also donates cultural and creative products to participating overseas Chinese bookstores such as calendars, festive couplets, Fu (auspicious) characters, Chinese knots, etc. to attract more foreign readers. These cultural and creative products have also been well-received by overseas Chinese bookstores.

Participating bookstores in U.S.A, Canada, and Nepal:

XINHUA BOOK STORE

101-10190 152A Street Surrey, BC

V3R 1J SURREY

Canada

XIN HUA BOOKSTORE INC

7373A Convoy CT. San Diego

CA92111 USA

NIMING BOOKS INC

12417.Elliott Ave, El Monte.

Los Angeles,CA91732.

U.S.A. (US948)

Tel: (213)-249-2671

Enlighten Enterprise

1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Tel: 626-913-2481

CHINA BOOKSTORE

Bouddha, Kathmandu,

Metropolitan City, Ward-6.

Kathmandu District. Nepal

Tel: (0977)9808226000

BhrikutiPustak

New Plaza, Kathmandu. Nepal

Tel: (0977)9818746259

Mandala

Pokhara, Kathmandu. Nepal

Tel: (0977)9885632149

If you're a Chinese bookstore and want to participate in the exposition or a reader who's hoping to buy Chinese books, please contact:

content@cnpiec.com.cn

View original content:

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.