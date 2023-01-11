BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MONCKS CORNER, S.C.

At 2826 Highway 52, Suite 330

MONCKS CORNER, S.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy, which has nearly 40 outpatients in South Carolina, opened its newest one Monday at 2826 Highway 52, Suite 330, in the Publix shopping center.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation) (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 843-823-4150 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Nathan Clemson earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from East Tennessee State University.

Clemson is certified in orthopedic manual therapy, trigger point dry needling, and LSVT BIG for the treatment and management of Parkinson's.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation