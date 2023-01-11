STARRY™ Makes Its Debut - a Crisp, Clear, Refreshing Lemon Lime Flavored Soda for a Generation of Irreverent Optimists

STARRY, with the tag line "STARRY Hits Different," launching with both Regular and Zero Sugar versions as a marquee addition to the North America PepsiCo Beverages portfolio

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo announces the launch of STARRY, a great-tasting soda bursting with lemon lime flavor that delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon lime flavored soda category. STARRY in Regular and Zero Sugar versions is now available at U.S. retailers and foodservice outlets nationwide.

STARRY™, a great-tasting soda bursting with lemon live flavor delivers both an exceptional taste and flavor experience (PRNewswire)

The demand for lemon lime flavored soda has never been greater, with category growth accelerating since 20191, there's a significant opportunity now to give people a choice in an area that's been dominated by one brand for years. STARRY, using the tag line, "STARRY Hits Different," brings a new lemon lime flavor to the mix for a consumer who is simultaneously optimistic about the future and brings a sense of irreverence to their everyday.

"At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate," said Greg Lyons, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different. STARRY is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun."

Created by a best-in-class product innovation team, STARRY is easy-to-drink, optimally sweet, and delivers both an exceptional taste and flavor experience. STARRY is caffeine-free and is available in a variety of sizes to provide a refreshing burst of lemon lime flavor for every occasion.

"With STARRY, we were able to create a game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness compared to the competition," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

In the coming months, the STARRY brand will make a series of announcements about its marketing plans, including a national TV commercial, 360 digital and social content and large-scale sports, culture, and entertainment partnerships. For more information, please visit starrylemonlime.com.

1 Internal Studies; IRI MULOC, FY 2017-2021

