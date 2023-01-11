Statement from Airlines for America on FAA NOTAM Outage

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has notified U.S. airlines through an ATC advisory that the FAA is experiencing a technology issue related to the Notice of Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which provides airlines with real time safety information for flight planning. This technology issue is causing significant operational delays across the National Airspace System. A4A is working with the FAA and awaiting further information regarding when these issues will be resolved.

For real time updates related to any potential delays or cancellations caused by the FAA's system disruptions, travelers should download their airline's app, visit the carrier's website and ensure their contact information is accurate on travel records.

