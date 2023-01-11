Tom Chapman, Expert in Wholesale Energy Markets, Joins The Brattle Group as a Principal

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed energy economist Tom Chapman to its Toronto office as a Principal in the firm's Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice. A former Director of Transmission, Distribution, and Smart Grid Policy at the Ontario Ministry of Energy, and responsible for Ontario's wholesale electricity markets at the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), Mr. Chapman specializes in policy and strategy matters related to the design, implementation, and evolution of electricity markets.

"With his breadth of expertise and experience working with policymakers, utilities, and other electricity market stakeholders, Tom is a welcome addition to Brattle," said Johannes Pfeifenberger, Principal and Leader of the firm's Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice. "He will greatly enhance our team's abilities to provide comprehensive insights on electricity markets and will be a valuable resource for clients, including in the clean-energy and distributed resources area."

Mr. Chapman has helped develop policies that facilitate the energy transition that is currently underway and has successfully managed an extensive portfolio of wholesale electricity market change projects. His prior business consulting experience also includes electricity and gas market simulations, price forecasting, market demand studies, and financial planning.

"I am thrilled to join the skilled team of energy economists at The Brattle Group," said Mr. Chapman. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues in Toronto and beyond to help clients address ever-evolving matters related to energy markets worldwide."

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Chapman was a Senior Manager at the IESO in Ontario, and he spent six years at the Ontario Ministry of Energy before that. He has also worked at several consultancies throughout his career and has lectured on electricity markets at Toronto Metropolitan University, where he serves on the university's Centre for Urban Energy advisory board.

