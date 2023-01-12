Ball Corporation Recognized by Several Leading Organizations for its Sustainability and Workplace Achievements

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has recently been recognized by several external rating and ranking organizations for its sustainability achievements.

Ball was named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America . This marks the ninth year the company has been recognized by DJSI for its sustainability practices across its aluminum packaging and aerospace businesses. Ball continues to receive high marks for its product stewardship efforts surrounding product design criteria and use of recycled and sustainably sourced materials.

For the fourth year in a row, Ball received an A- in CDP's Climate Change Questionnaire in 2022 , which recognizes the company's commitment to maintaining best practices in corporate climate citizenship through its net zero carbon emissions commitment, renewable electricity coverage and ongoing assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities. Ball has consistently earned A grades in both governance and emissions reduction initiatives.

Ball was recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2022 , further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability leadership in the region. This is the fourth year Ball has earned this recognition.

Ball earned a perfect rating, 100 out of 100, on the Human Rights Campaign's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) . Ball's 100% ranking reflects the company's investment in workplace policies that support gender identity and expression and recognizes its equitable benefits for all employees, including its LGBTQ+ workforce.

Ball received a 2022 ranking of 90, based on a 100 point scale, on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI) , reflecting the meaningful progress the company has made in creating a workplace that enables employees with differing abilities to support its global mission.

Ball made Just Capital and CNBC's annual Just 100 Ranking for 2023 and was recognized as the Industry Leader in the Industrial Goods sector. Ball's ranking qualifies it as one of 100 top-performing companies on ESG factors, including ethical leadership, cultivating an inclusive workplace, use of sustainable materials and carbon reduction.

"At this critical point in the fight for a more sustainable and equitable future, businesses have a responsibility to advocate for their employees, their communities and the planet," said Dan Fisher, president and CEO of Ball. "Our team has taken great strides to strengthen our holistic approach to ESG. Earning recognition from these organizations for our progress, transparent disclosure and achievements is truly an honor. We look forward to continuing to leverage our position as an industry leader to advance aluminum's sustainability credentials, enable a circular economy, and inspire industry-wide innovation."

Ball is making significant progress toward achieving its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals, which drive action on 10 social and environmental areas: health, safety and well-being; diversity and inclusion; talent development; employee experience; community; real circularity; climate leadership; material health; resource efficiency; and responsible sourcing. Milestones include Ball's role as a founding member of the aluminum branch of the World Economic Forum's First Movers Coalition to decarbonize the aluminum sector, an agreement for new wind energy to strengthen its renewable energy transition in North America, and earning Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification for its beverage packaging sites in North and Central America, marking ASI certification of all Beverage Packaging regions globally.

For more information on Ball's sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.ball.com/sustainability.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

