Johnnie Max® Selected as Top Ed Tech Product by Pitchfest 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future of Education Technology® Conference Pitchfest has selected Johnnie Max®, a new online literacy program for the next generation of PreK–K teachers and learners, as a finalist in the Pitchfest 2023 Early Childhood Learning category. FETC Pitchfest showcases innovative new education technology to a panel of district administrators, teachers, parents, investors, and industry experts, and Johnnie Max ® is one of five finalists.

Pitchfest's Early Childhood Learning category recognizes innovative technology that serves children in the preschool years and is designed to improve learning and future academic performance and social-emotional learning.

Johnnie Max® is built around interactive, nonfiction eBooks and informational videos that feature content-rich photography to foster a sense of wonder and meaning as children interact with images and text that put the world in their hands. Johnnie Max® delivers this highly flexible and interactive digital content on a platform that provides equity of access and instructional support to teachers, early learners, and their families. Content is in English and Spanish, and families are supported with home guides and program resources.

This new program is the inaugural product of John Jones Media and is already making waves in the early childhood education market.

"Johnnie Max® is an innovative digital, interactive program that engages children with non-fiction content that brings the world right to children's hands and minds as they build literacy skills, emotional intelligence and learn to be responsible global citizens," explains Jamie West, CEO of John Jones Media, the EdTech company behind Johnnie Max®.

The program develops oral language and vocabulary acquisition—the underpinnings of reading readiness—while expanding children's worldview and preparing them for a lifetime of academic and digital learning. Currently, more than 50% of low-socioeconomic status preschoolers exhibit moderate to severe language development delays.

FETC Pitchfest will take place at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 24 - 25, 2023. FETC Pitchfest is an opportunity for edtech startups seeking market exposure and validation, investment, customers, and strategic partnerships to showcase their innovative products and services.

Founded by educators and educational product developers, John Jones Media is an EdTech company that launched its first product in January 2022. Johnnie Max® is a new online literacy program for PreK–K that builds foundational literacy and oral language for young children. All components are in English and Spanish.

