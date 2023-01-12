MALIBAL Unveils Aon S1: A Next-Gen Ultraportable Laptop

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MALIBAL today introduced the S1 model from its Aon line of laptops, that delivers best-in-class performance, battery life, and connectivity on the go.

Available to order on www.malibal.com, the highly innovative Aon S1 is constructed of ultralight mag-alloy and features an impressive 14" 2880 X 1800 16:10 display with a 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, up to 14-core Intel® Core™ i7 H-series processors, up to NVIDIA® RTX™ 3050 Ti graphics, user-upgradeable memory up to 64GB, user-upgradeable storage up to 8TB, a 99Wh battery, a 1080p IR webcam, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support, and Windows and Linux OS options, allowing users to experience an entirely new level of portability and performance in a sleek, stylish, featherlight, feature-rich package. Prices start at $1,199.

Powered by Intel

With an unprecedented new performance hybrid architecture, the Aon S1 is powered by the latest gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors, which offer a unique combination of Performance and Efficient-cores (P-core and E-core). And that means real-world performance, intuitively scaled to match the most demanding workloads.

The Performance-core is Intel's highest performing CPU core ever. And it's designed to maximize single-thread performance and responsiveness for compute-intensive workloads like video editing and 3D design. The Efficient-core delivers multithreaded performance for tasks that can run in parallel (like image rendering), along with efficient offload of background tasks for modern multitasking.

True to Life

The Aon S1 is designed for users who need to be productive on the go without sacrificing performance or screen real estate. The 14" 2880 X 1800 16:10 display offers a massive amount of space for multitasking or browsing while still being small enough to fit into a bag or backpack while on the move. And with Delta E < 2 color accuracy and ultra-high pixel density, the Aon S1's breathtaking display produces true-to-life colors and immaculate details.

Best of Both Worlds

With support for both Windows and Linux operating systems, the Aon S1 is suitable for a variety of work demands. It offers the flexibility to run multiple OSs via dual-booting or virtual machines, with OS options that include Windows 11, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian, and Fedora, supplying users with all the tools necessary for any project or job.

Untethered Freedom

Featuring a lithium-polymer battery with a capacity of 99Wh, the Aon S1 can operate for up to 16 hours on a single charge, facilitating extended periods of operation without the inconvenience of being tethered to an outlet. It also features rapid-charge technology, which allows users to recharge their laptops to 80% capacity in just one hour. And with USB-C charging capabilities, there are many ways to power the Aon S1 on the go.

Right to Repair

The ability for users to repair or upgrade their laptops is extremely important because it reduces costs and e-waste. The Aon S1 is designed with this in mind and has several user-upgradeable and user-serviceable parts, including the storage, memory, and battery, which allows users to upgrade their laptops for optimum performance, or repair them, without having to buy entirely new machines.

Other Features and Highlights

-Liquid Metal Cooling

-Backlit Keyboard

-Glass Precision Touchpad

-SD Card Reader

-Kensington Lock

-USA-Based Support

"The Aon S1 makes it easy to work wherever you are – whether that's in an office, your living room or in a coffee shop – without sacrificing performance or portability. The laptop has been designed so that it can be taken anywhere without being cumbersome while still providing all the tools needed to work efficiently and professionally on any project," said William Barlowe, Marketing Director, MALIBAL.

About MALIBAL

MALIBAL is an innovative computer manufacturer that produces high-performance, custom laptops for developers and content creators; mobile workstations for engineers, scientists, video editors, 3D modelers and animators; and mobile servers for enterprise applications. To learn more, visit: https://www.malibal.com

MALIBAL is a trademark of MALIBAL, LLC. Please observe proper capitalization. All capital letters must be used. All other company and/or product names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective manufacturers.

