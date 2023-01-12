YOOBIC Named Leader in 5 Key Categories in G2's Winter 2023 Report

User reviews cement YOOBIC's status as premier Frontline Employee Experience Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one Frontline Employee Experience Platform, today announced its recognition by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, as a leader in the five key categories that matter most to modern retail businesses. Powered by reviews shared by real users, the recognition highlights YOOBIC's status as the premier solution driving frontline engagement, productivity, and innovation in the retail sector.

In G2's Winter 2023 Report , YOOBIC received the following recognition:

In addition, YOOBIC won a badge for being the "Easiest To Do Business With" of the companies surveyed in G2's "Enterprise" category.

The awards are based on G2's collection of unbiased user reviews of B2B software, hardware, and services, which are tailored to help professionals objectively assess which solutions are best for their needs. The recognition reflects YOOBIC's strong performance in customer satisfaction scores and user reviews, as well as its broader market presence, size, and social impact.

"At YOOBIC, we believe that the key to boosting productivity and innovation is to treat frontline workers as knowledge workers, and give them the tools they need to collaborate, innovate, improve the customer experience, and drive value for their organization," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Founder of YOOBIC. "Our strong performance across so many key categories reflects our commitment to transform the day-to-day work of retail teams, from task management and engagement to learning and development, by providing an all-in-one Frontline Employee Experience Platform that drives user adoption and reduces the complexity of using many different tools and apps."

YOOBIC's task-management tools, which led to the awards in both the Retail Task Management Software category and in the Retail Execution category, are designed to help digitize all aspects of retail operations — including daily checklists, store visits, product inventory, and more — streamlining the employee experience while giving companies real-time visibility into operational execution and compliance. The YOOBIC solution also unifies health and safety routines and helps ensure compliance with sustainability initiatives, display guidelines, and other location-specific or companywide policies and protocols.

YOOBIC's powerful internal communication software, recognized in the Employee Engagement Software and Employee Communications Software categories, links everyone in the firm through a single digital platform. Besides enabling employers to reach employees immediately through messaging and newsfeeds, it also offers peer-to-peer communication through messaging and social tools, helping to build a sense of community and belonging.

Finally, YOOBIC offers robust mobile learning tools, leading to its recognition in the Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) category. Using YOOBIC, retailers can quickly onboard new employees, and develop their skills with engaging bite-sized training content. With gamification to drive engagement, YOOBIC brings learning into the workflow to help every frontline team-member elevate their skills and take pride in their chosen career.

"YOOBIC is changing the rules of the game for customer-facing businesses, and making retail a profession of which frontline employees can feel truly proud," said Ron Thurston, retail influencer and author of Retail Pride . "These awards are a testament to the entire YOOBIC team's commitment to making their platform the best solution on the market for today's frontline workers."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Levi's, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

